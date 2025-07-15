Legendary marathon runner Fauja Singh dies in road accident

Fauja Singh, the legendary 'Turbaned Tornado' and world's oldest marathon runner, passed away at 114 after being hit by a vehicle in his native Indian village in Punjab's Jalandhar district. He was struck by an unidentified vehicle while crossing the road on Monday and later died at a private hospital. Indian PM Narendra Modi condoled his demise saying he was an exceptional athlete with incredible determination.