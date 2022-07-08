LIVE TV
Late Japanese Premier Shinzo Abe on his relations with Indian PM Narendra Modi | WION Exclusive
Published: Jul 08, 2022, 07:50 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
Our managing editor Palki Sharma Upadhyay she had spoken to the former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe this was his last interview to an International channel, here's what the late Japanese premier had to say about his ties with India.
