The 50th edition of the World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos, which brings business leaders, world leaders and representatives together on one table to discuss issues of mutual concern. On day 4 of WEF 2020 Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó has said that Venezuela needs support when it comes to political situations, the President of the Venezuelan assembly and self-proclaimed Head of state of the country defied the travel ban that was imposed by Nicolás Maduro's regime.