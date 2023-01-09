Lancet opens probe into ‘unreliable’ anti-stroke medicine
Official US documents have disclosed that a popular anti-stroke medicine may have used fictitious data while concealing research on its fatal effects. In 2009, the acclaimed British medical journal, The Lancet, published a prime story on rivaroxaban, a blood thinner medicine, which showed that the treatment was safe and efficient. But recently, the same journal warned of defaults in the trial data and claimed to initiate an investigation over it.