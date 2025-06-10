/La protests: Trump orders 700 Marines to LA, activates 2,000 more National Guard troops

LOGIN
Published: Jun 10, 2025, 12:21 IST | Updated: Jun 10, 2025, 12:21 IST
Videos Jun 10, 2025, 12:21 IST

The US President Donald Trump is sending active duty Marines into Los Angeles to quash protests against government immigration raids and deportations.

