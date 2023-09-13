Kim-Putin meet: North Korea's Kim Jong-un chooses Russia as first foreign visit since 2019

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 02:30 PM IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. A possible arms deal could be on the table and as observers remain cautious North Korea has fired two ballistic missiles just ahead of the meeting.

