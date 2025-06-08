LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 08, 2025, 21:21 IST | Updated: Jun 08, 2025, 21:21 IST
Kabul: severe water crisis looms over Afghan capital, aquifers drop by 30M
Jun 08, 2025, 21:21 IST

Kabul: severe water crisis looms over Afghan capital, aquifers drop by 30M

A report warns Kabul is facing a severe water crisis: over the past decade, aquifer levels have dropped by nearly 30 metres, drying up almost half the city's boreholes.

