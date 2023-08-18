Judicial overhaul: Political turmoil driving Israelis out of country

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 09:45 PM IST
Amid high-charged street action, a rising number of young professionals are leaving israel. They are fleeing the increasingly hard-right rule. While a few are looking for better opportunities, most are running from a legislation that goes against the basis of democracy. Ghadi Francis gets you the story.

