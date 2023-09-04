Judge blocks law calling for parental consent for kids on social media

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 09:40 AM IST
Right now the question is is it okay for children under the age of 18 to exercise their free will before they go on creating their profiles on social media? There is a lot of debate around this but a federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked or cancelled a state in the United States from enforcing a new law that would have required parental consent for minors to create new social media accounts. let us get to know more here.

