Published: May 19, 2025, 08:07 IST | Updated: May 19, 2025, 08:07 IST
Videos May 19, 2025, 08:07 IST
Joe Biden Has Aggressive Form Of Prostate Cancer; Trump, Obama React To Diagnosis
Former U.S. President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an "aggressive form" of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones, his office said in a statement on Sunday.
Biden, 82, was diagnosed on Friday after experiencing urinary symptoms, and he and his family are reviewing treatment options with doctors, according to the statement.