Joe Biden due to host Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi's visit includes a state dinner & an address to the joint session of the congress. Ahead of the historic trip, Indian-Americans held a unity march across us Cities. The Indian PM's visit will begin in New York, where he will lead celebrations of the int'l day of Yoga at the headquarters of UN. Starting in 2014, the Int'l Day of Yoga has become one of the major events under the annual calendar of activities of the un. Amid China's territorial ambitions, Washington is working to deepen ties with the world's largest democracy & sees deeper military-to-military and technology ties. The Biden administration is all set to sign a deal that would allow US-based GE to produce engines for military aircraft on Indian soil. Last May, Biden & PM Modi announced a bilateral initiative on critical and emerging technology dubbed as ICET. The two leaders directed their governments to work together on advanced tech, from AI to semiconductor chips & quantum computing, especially in defence.