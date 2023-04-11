Jobs under threat due to AI & automation. Is it the right time to have UNIVERSAL BASIC INCOME?
The future is AI. Artificial intelligence is changing the landscape of the future. The future in which there will be minimal human intervention in every area. AI is not only making humans’ physical work irrelevant, but it is also challenging the human brain. It can potentially leave 800 million of us jobless by 2030 across the world, according to a research. This situation can be more alarming in developing countries.