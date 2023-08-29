Japan's Moon Sniper: What is a pinpoint landing on the Moon?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 04:05 PM IST
The race to the moon has just begun. After India's successful launch of Chandrayaan-3. Japan is also embarking on a moon mission. This mission is named the “Smart Lander for Investigating Moon” or SLIM.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos