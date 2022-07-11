Japan's house of councillors election: Big win for LPD-Komeito coalition

Published: Jul 11, 2022, 01:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Japan's ruling coalition government has increased its majority in the upper house of the parliament by winning Sunday's house of councillors election that was largely overshadowed by the recent assassination of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe.
