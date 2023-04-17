Japan, South Korea mend ties, amid regional threats
Against the backdrop of rising nuclear threats from North Korea and China's growing assertiveness in the region Seoul and Tokyo began their director General level security talks. This is the first time in five years that both the countries are meeting for such high-level talks defense and diplomatic officials arrived in South Korea's capital for the meeting the discussion will include assessment of security situation in Northeast Asia and on Korean Peninsula the two sides will also discuss bilateral cooperation on defense and security policies.