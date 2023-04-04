Jammu & Kashmir: Security forces on 'high alert' at the Line of Control

Biosecurity forces in Jammu and Kashmir are facing a major challenge of drone flying in from Pakistan bringing in everything from arms and ammunition to narcotics. It's the latest Pakistani offensive with the entire length of the line of control and the international borders sealed by the security forces. On April 3rd Security Forces recovered a payload containing three pistols six magazines and four grenades in the samba area of Jammu region. Security Forces said that the payload was dropped by a drone from across the border and before it could be picked up by alleged overground workers in the area Security Forces managed to shoot it down and recover the ammunition payload the package.