Jack Dorsey steps down as Twitter CEO, Indian origin Parag Agrawal to be his successor

Nov 30, 2021, 11:35 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey resigned on Monday and Indian origin Parag Agrawal is all set to be his successor. Parag is an IIT Bombay graduate who has served as the Chief Technology Officer at the microblogging platform.
