Jack Dorsey on RFK Jr. Elon Musk, AI regulation | Breaking Points

Let's move on now to our regular segment to look at how foreign media has been covering some of the top news stories coming out of India. The Economist had a lot on India-American relationships and what's going to be happening when Prime Minister Modi goes there. But also a big article in The Economist on how India has overtaken China as the country with the largest diaspora in the world with approximately 18 million individuals. Well, obviously the foreign media piece that got the most amount of attention including back in India was the American YouTube channel Breaking Points. In its interview with Jack Dorsey which is where Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey accused the Indian government of censorship and making threats during his time as CEO.