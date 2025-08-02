LOGIN
Published: Aug 02, 2025, 17:29 IST | Updated: Aug 02, 2025, 17:29 IST
J&K: Two Terrorists Killed in Kulgam Encounter as Army Confirms Ongoing Operation
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the forest area in the south Kashmir district's Akhal after receiving specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists on Friday.

