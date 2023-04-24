Italy faces 2nd straight year of droughts, worst in 70 years

Climate change is triggering extreme weather in large parts of Europe. This is leading to extended periods of dry spells, and Italy is the latest country to face the heat. It is going to experience its 2nd year of severe droughts and lake Garda in northern Italy has dropped to its lowest levels in 70 years. Last year, Italy's lakes helped ease the drought. This year, chances look bleak. As per a researcher at the Italian National Research Council, water in lake Garda, which flows into the river Po, is below half the normal levels.