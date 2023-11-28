Italy approves bold plan to boost renewable energy

Italy has approved a groundbreaking $29.89 billion plan to supercharge renewable energy and enhance energy security. The ambitious plan unfolds key measures spanning offshore wind projects, carbon capture, and lng terminals. As part of the approved decree, the italian government is earmarking $383 million annually until 2032 to fund projects addressing local opposition to renewable plant installations. Additionally, two maritime state-owned areas in southern italy are set to become hubs for offshore wind projects.