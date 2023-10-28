Israel’s tech sector grapples with challenges amidst ongoing conflict

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 10:35 AM IST
As the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, its ripples are significantly felt in the country’s technology sector. Tech companies, big and small alike, are grappling with a myriad of challenges, including security concerns, operational disruptions, and declining investments. The war is not only affecting the national ecosystem but also international companies operating in Israel, which have had to implement safety measures for their employees and adjust their activities.

