Israeli Forces Strike Southern Gaza | No Place Safe For Palestinian Civilians
The Israeli army attacked several areas in Gaza, including three in the south of the Palestinian enclave where Israeli forces told Palestinian civilians to move to for "safety". Earlier, the Israeli Forces had asked Palestinian civilians in at least 4 towns in South Gaza to evacuate, signalling an expansion in Israeli strikes. With Northern Gaza under constant bombardment, and now attacks taking place in the south, are Gazans safe anywhere?