Israeli Forces raid refugee camp in West Bank city of Jenin, Hamas gunman killed | Details

Israeli forces raided a refugee camp in the west bank city of Jenin on Tuesday, killing at least six Palestinian gunmen. Those killed included a Hamas gunman, suspected of fatally shooting two Israelis near the village of Huwara. Witnesses said fighting broke out after residents saw Israeli soldiers getting out of a furniture truck near a house on a hill overlooking the centre of the sprawling camp. The fighters immediately opened fire. In the ensuing gun battle, Israeli forces surrounded a house where the suspected gunman had barricaded himself with other fighters. A statement from the Israeli military said the soldiers used shoulder-fired missiles against the building. The Hamas gunman's sons were arrested in a raid at the same time on the city of Nablus. The violence has caused increasing fears of a repeat of the intifadas, or uprisings of the 1980s and early 2000s.