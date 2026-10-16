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Tanker costs add to oil price pressure

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 13:36 IST | Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 13:36 IST
Tanker costs add to oil price pressure
The Cost of Transporting Crude Oil Across the World Has Surged, Adding Another Layer of Expense to an Already Expensive Oil Market.

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