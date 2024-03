United States President Joe Biden said on Friday (March 1) that he was hoping there would be a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas by Ramadan as their conflict in the Gaza Strip intensified. "I'm hoping so, we're still working real hard on it. We're not there yet," President Biden told reporters at the White House when asked if he expected a deal by Ramadan, which will start on March 10 or 11. Watch to know more!