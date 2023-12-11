Israel war: Hundreds of displaced Gazans live near Rafah, Palestinians face shortage of essentials
Aid agencies issued a warning, stating that families' only chance of survival is being severely limited by the ongoing Israeli offensive, which is pushing Palestinians in Gaza to the verge of mass starvation. The grave situation surfaced one day after the United States vetoed a resolution calling for a cease-fire in the United Nations, impeding the provision of food and other necessities to the area.