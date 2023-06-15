Israel up in arms against judicial reforms

The Israeli parliament failed to elect representatives to the judicial selection committee. On Wednesday, the Parliament appointed an Opposition lawmaker to the powerful panel that appoints the country’s judges. However, with a second vacancy left unfilled, the Opposition said it would freeze the talks until the committee resumes work. Opposition leaders Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz suspended their participation in talks with the government. Opposition candidate Karine Elharrar, backed by Lapid and Gantz, was voted into the committee yesterday. However, the majority was unable to put forth its own candidate due to internal sparring. As a result, a new vote must be held within 30 days. The government's reform proposals would curtail the authority of the supreme court. It would give politicians greater powers over the selection of the judges. in march, Prime Minister Netanyahu announced a pause to allow for talks on the reforms, which were moving through parliament and split the nation.