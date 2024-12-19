Israel strikes Houthi targets in Yemen after missile fired at Israel. Nine people were killed in airstrikes on a port and oil facility near the capital Sanaa. The strikes targeted power plants, a port and an oil facility in Hodeidah and Sanaa. The targets struck by the Israel Defence Forces were used by Houthi forces for military purposes. Israel's "long hand" will reach the Houthi leaders: Israeli Defence Minister Katz. Watch in for more details!