/Israel, Syria Tussle Over Control of Golan Heights

Tensions between Israel and Syria continue to focus on the strategically important Golan Heights, as both sides remain locked in a dispute over territory and security. Israel captured most of the Golan Heights from Syria in the 1967 war and later extended its laws and administration over the area. The United Nations and most of the international community continue to regard the territory as occupied Syrian land. The situation has become more complicated since the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s government in December 2024, when Israeli forces moved into the UN-patrolled buffer zone and expanded their military presence in southern Syria. The latest developments come amid wider efforts to determine the future of Israel-Syria relations, with the Golan Heights remaining one of the most sensitive territorial issues in any potential agreement.