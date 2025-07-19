Israel’s arrow 4 air defense unveiled, a threat to hypersonic missiles?

Iran’s Fattah-1 hypersonic missile has struck Tel Aviv, exposing the limits of Israel’s billion-dollar defences. With Arrow interceptors running low and the cost of survival soaring, the Middle East faces a new era of warfare. How long can Israel hold out as Iran’s missile arsenal grows ever deadlier? The countdown to a decisive moment has begun.