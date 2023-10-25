Israel PM Netanyahu visits Gaza border, meets IDF soldiers | IDF Chief says 'ready for invasion'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 25, 2023, 07:00 PM IST
According to a statement from his office, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Israeli defense personnel on Saturday outside of the Gaza Strip. "Are you prepared for the next phase?" PM Netanyahu asked the military staff. The next phase will soon arrive.

