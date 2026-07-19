/Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu supports Argentina before the FIFA World Cup final against Spain

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has publicly declared his support for Argentina ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final against Spain. During a meeting with Argentina's ambassador to Israel, Netanyahu received an official Argentina football jersey along with a message from Argentine President Javier Milei reaffirming his support for the national team. Netanyahu praised Milei for strengthening relations between Israel and Argentina, calling the South American nation one of Israel's closest friends. His endorsement adds a political dimension to the highly anticipated World Cup final, where Lionel Messi will lead Argentina in pursuit of another historic title.