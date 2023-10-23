Israel-Palestine war: Violence rages unchecked, Iran warns region may spiral 'out of control'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Iran's foreign minister, issued a dire warning: if Israel doesn't stop attacking Gaza, the Middle East may get out of control. He claimed that because the US supported Israel militarily, it was also "to blame".

