Israel-Palestine War: US Secretary of State Blinken extends trip to visit Arab nations

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 01:35 PM IST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken returned to Israel for meetings. Blinken arrived back in Israel after several days of shuttle diplomacy between Arab states. The meetings with the Arab States were in a bid to prevent a wider war from erupting after the Israel-Hamas war.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos