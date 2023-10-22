Israel-Palestine war: US President Biden reiterates support for Israel

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 11:05 PM IST
Speaking just hours after arriving back from a fast-paced trip to Tel Aviv, US President Biden reaffirmed US backing for Israel despite its complete siege of Gaza and unrelenting shelling of the 2.3 million-person Palestinian territory.

