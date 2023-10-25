Israel-Palestine war: US mulling for mass evacuations if Gaza war escalates

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 25, 2023, 01:45 PM IST
The Joe Biden administration in the United States is preparing for the possibility of carrying out a mass evacuation of hundreds of thousands of American citizens from the Middle East if the ongoing conflict in Gaza isn't contained, the Washington Post reported citing officials.

