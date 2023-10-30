Israel-Palestine war: Protesters storm Russia's Dagestan airport in search of Israelis

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
A crowd stormed a Dagestan, Russia, airport on Sunday, looking for Jews and Israelis. The throng was searching for travelers from a trip to Israel. Following hundreds of people storming the tarmac and boarding flights, the airport was closed. For a week, the airport will stay closed.

