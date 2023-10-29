Israel-Palestine war protest in Istanbul: Erdogan urges Israel to stop 'madness', end Gaza strikes

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 08:30 PM IST
The tensions are rising in West Asia Turkiye has sharpened its attack on Israel. Israel is recalling its diplomatic staff from Turkiye. Israeli foreign minister Ellie Cohen says that he wants to conduct a re-evaluation of the relations between Israel and Turkey.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos