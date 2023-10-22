Israel-Palestine war | PM Netanyahu: Hezbollah's war with Israel would be the 'mistake of life'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 09:45 PM IST
According to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Hezbollah will commit "the mistake of its life" if it initiates hostilities with Israel on Sunday. The Islamist movement in Lebanon "will make the biggest mistake of its life." During a visit to troops in northern Israel close to the border with Lebanon, Netanyahu declared, "We will strike it with a force it cannot even imagine. The significance for it and the state of Lebanon will be devastating."

