Israel-Palestine war | Pentagon: Activating deployment of defence systems 'throughout' West Asia

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 07:10 PM IST
The Pentagon has directed the activation of air defense systems "throughout" the West Asia region and alerted other US forces to the possibility of their impending deployment in an attempt to improve military readiness. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a statement that the measures are in response to "recent escalations by Iran and its proxy forces across the West Asia."

