Israel-Palestine war | Netanyahu: Second stage of the war has started
As the war enters its fourth week and Israel continues to bombard areas in Gaza the hostilities have cost close to 8,600 Palestinian lives so far. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ruled out a ceasefire. Netanyahu has already said his military is expanding into Gaza and the second stage of the war has started. To understand this better watch this interview with the former Deputy Prime Minister of Israel, Natan Sharansky.