Israel-Palestine war: Israeli soldier killed along Lebanon border

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 08:15 PM IST
According to the Army, Hezbollah fired anti-tank missiles at Israel, which prompted airstrikes. The Israeli army announced on Saturday that it had attacked Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon with airstrikes throughout the night. According to a military spokesman, Israel was targeted by anti-tank rockets fired on Friday by a Lebanese militia.

