Israel-Palestine war: Israel prepares for ground offensive

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 11:55 PM IST
Wion reports from ground zero as Israel readies for a ground offensive as it vows to destroy Hamas after the Islamist militant group carried out the deadliest attack in the country's history on October 7. Drone footage shows flattened, smouldering buildings and destruction in Gaza. According to Gaza's Health Ministry, More than 4,100 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's counteroffensive, amid a growing humanitarian crisis.

