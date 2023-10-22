Israel-Palestine war | Israel: Killed 'terror operatives' in Jenin mosque air strike

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 07:55 PM IST
Israel claimed on Sunday that after an airstrike on a mosque in Jenin, West Bank, it had killed "terror operatives" from Islamic Jihad and Hamas who were plotting strikes. The Israeli military said that the Al-Ansar mosque "was used by the terrorists as a command center to plan the attacks and as a base for their execution." This mosque was struck by the strike.

