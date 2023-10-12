Israel-Palestine war: is the US weaponising the war; no room for ceasefire?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 08:35 PM IST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says as long as the US exists, it will support Israel. Netanyahu thanks the US for its unequivocal support. Does this leave no room for de-escalation? Why is the US weaponising every war? We spoke to Sergej Sumlenny, defence expert and director the European Resilience Initiative Centre in Brussels.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos