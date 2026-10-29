/Kiren Rijiju attacks Naseeruddin Shah over viral video

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has launched a sharp attack on veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah over a viral video in which the actor declared himself a “Dimagi Naxal” and voiced support for protesting students at Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi. Shah criticised the Centre’s handling of student protests and accused the government of undermining education and the courage of young people. Reacting to the video, Rijiju described Shah’s views as harmful to Indian democracy. The exchange has sparked a fresh political controversy over student protests, dissent and the government’s critics