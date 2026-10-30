/ISRO to launch NVS-03 satellite tonight, aims to boost India's NavIC navigation system

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch its next-generation navigation satellite, NVS-03, on October 30. The satellite will be carried aboard the GSLV-F18 rocket from Sriharikota at 11:51 pm IST. NVS-03 will strengthen India's indigenous NavIC navigation system and improve positioning services across the country and up to 1,500 km beyond its borders. It carries an indigenous atomic clock and introduces the L1 frequency band alongside existing signals. The mission marks a major step towards strengthening India's independent satellite navigation capabilities.