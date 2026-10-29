LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Hindu population in Pakistan plummets from 14.6% before partition to under 2%

Hindu population in Pakistan plummets from 14.6% before partition to under 2%

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Oct 29, 2026, 22:51 IST | Updated: Oct 29, 2026, 22:51 IST
Hindu population in Pakistan plummets from 14.6% before partition to under 2%
A scathing report has flagged how Pakistan has systematically persecuted minorities. According to this report, the Hindu population in Pakistan changed from 14.6% in 1941 to 1.7% in 2023.

Trending Topics

trending videos