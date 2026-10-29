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Hindu population in Pakistan plummets from 14.6% before partition to under 2%
Hindu population in Pakistan plummets from 14.6% before partition to under 2%
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Oct 29, 2026, 22:51 IST
| Updated:
Oct 29, 2026, 22:51 IST
A scathing report has flagged how Pakistan has systematically persecuted minorities. According to this report, the Hindu population in Pakistan changed from 14.6% in 1941 to 1.7% in 2023.
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