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Astronomers find mysterious object beyond Pluto, possible dwarf planet

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Published: Oct 29, 2026, 23:21 IST | Updated: Oct 29, 2026, 23:21 IST
Astronomers find mysterious object beyond Pluto, possible dwarf planet
Astronomers found mysterious object beyond Pluto, could be new dwarf planet. Provisionally named 2026 ED138, it was discovered using Vera C Rubin Observatory in Chile.

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